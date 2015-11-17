More than 100,000 without power in Seattle area as fierce winds blow

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A fierce storm packing gusts up to 49 miles (79 km) per hour hit the Seattle area on Tuesday, cutting power to more than 100,000 people across the Puget Sound region, closing roads and triggering a small mudslide, local authorities said.

There were 106,991 customers without power in the Puget Sound area, largely in Seattle and in Everett, 30 miles to the north, according to Puget Sound Energy, which supplies gas and electricity in the region. No injuries were reported.

Seattle City Light, which provides electricity in the city, said that some 5,325 customers were affected.

To the north, in Snohomish County, the public utility district reported almost 24,000 customers lacked power in Everett, Darrington, Monroe, and other communities.

“Gusts 50-60 mph possible. Downed trees & lines likely,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

The wind knocked down trees and closed a bridge over the Hood Canal, northwest of Seattle, and gusts up to 49 mph were recorded on the SR 520 bridge over Lake Washington, which links Seattle to suburbs such as Redmond, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

A mudslide closed State Route 20, a two-lane road that traverses the Cascade mountains, between the communities of Newhalem and Diablo, the Department said.

Rain and wind were forecast for much of the week, the National Weather Service said. At midday, the service forecast winds out of the southwest of 37-39 mph, and gusts as high as 55 mph.

As rainfall continued in the area, King County - which contains Seattle - reported moderate flooding for the Snoqualmie River, which runs through the county.