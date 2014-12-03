FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian authorities restore power in town cut off by ice
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 3, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Serbian authorities restore power in town cut off by ice

Aleksandar Vasovic

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Emergency services in Serbia restored power on Wednesday to an eastern region left without electricity, heating or running water for three days by a cold snap that brought down power lines.

Authorities said they restored power to some 5,000 people in the municipality of Majedanpek late in the day, having previously promised power would be back on Tuesday evening.

“We had technicians in the field who struggled for many hours with cables covered with ice. We are gradually establishing power inside the town, it was a huge effort,” a power grid official said.

With temperatures below freezing, ice and high winds conspired to bring down power lines in the hilly region near Serbia’s border with Romania late on Monday afternoon.

“We’ve been helping people from the power grid all night,” Predrag Maric, the head of Serbia’s Department for Emergency Situations, told Reuters.

The local hospital was working off a high-power generator, he said.

Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.