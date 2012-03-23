Tornadoes cause one death, damage in half dozen states

NOAA handout image obtained by the GOES-13 satellite shows signs of severe weather over Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky on March 2, 2012. Tornado outbreaks were reported across wide swaths of the Midwest and South. REUTERS/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Handout

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Tornadoes touched down in a half-dozen states on Friday, killing one woman whose mobile home was flipped by a twister and causing damage to homes and businesses, authorities said.

The 60-year-old woman died in Jefferson County, Illinois, when a suspected tornado flipped her mobile home and blew it across a road into a farm field, said county coroner Eddie Joe Marks.

There was at least one other person injured in the county, located in the southern tip of Illinois.

“A young boy had just stepped into his home when the storm hit. He got away with minor scrapes and bruises but went to the hospital,” Marks said.

The tornadoes appeared to be smaller and touched down only briefly as compared to a deadly tornado outbreak in the region early this month, authorities said.

A few homes sustained damage from a suspected tornado in Fern Creek, Kentucky, a town southeast of Louisville, emergency management official Monica French said.

In Alabama, a suspected tornado damaged three homes and some chicken houses in the town of Troy, emergency management spokeswoman Yasamie August said.

Georgia, Indiana, and Missouri also had tornadoes touch down, with no reports of injuries.

“There have been a lot of tornado reports but they’ve all been brief touchdowns or rope-like tornadoes, not large tornadoes,” said Steve Weiss of the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Tornadoes have caused 55 U.S. deaths so far this year, most of them on February 29 and March 2 when swarms of tornadoes wreaked havoc across the Midwest and the South.

Tornadoes were blamed for 550 deaths in the United States last year, the deadliest year in nearly a century, according to the Weather Service.

The storm front bringing rain and severe weather to the nation’s midsection broke a spell of record-breaking, summer-like temperatures.

Among the southern Illinois towns in the severe weather zone that was pelted by hail on Friday was Harrisburg, where seven people were killed when a powerful tornado February 29 flattened part of the town.