FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drought persists though worst levels shrinking
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 18, 2013 / 4:02 PM / 4 years ago

Drought persists though worst levels shrinking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cracks appear on the soil of a drought-hit field in Tropic, Utah August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Severe levels of dryness persisted in the nation’s midsection, south and in the western half of the country, though the land area suffering from the worst of it was shrinking, according to a weekly drought report issued on Thursday.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, issued by state and federal experts, said drought areas in the “moderate to exceptional” range reached 46.13 percent, up from 44.85 percent a week ago. But the numbers reflected an increase in moderate and severe levels and a decrease in the worst levels of extreme and exceptional drought.

Rainfall over the last week helped ease drought conditions in many areas, the report said.

Nearly 99 percent of New Mexico was in severe or worse drought, though the worst levels of drought did recede over the last week. Texas also saw the worst levels of drought shrink. Roughly 71 percent of that state was reported in severe or worse drought, down from 75.22 percent a week earlier.

In the High Plains, drought was also in retreat as the land area considered to be suffering from extreme and exceptional drought shrank.

In the west, the worst two categories of drought fell, while severe drought levels rose to 59.31 percent, up from 57.10 percent a week earlier.

Link to monitor: droughtmonitor.unl.edu/

Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.