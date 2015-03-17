FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish man confirmed dead in Vanuatu cyclone
#Environment
March 17, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish man confirmed dead in Vanuatu cyclone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden said on Tuesday a Swedish man died in the huge cyclone that tore across the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

A Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesman said the man, aged around 80 and who had emigrated from Sweden, had been found dead. The ministry estimates fewer than 10 Swedes live in Vanuatu.

The official death toll on Tuesday had reached 11, less heavy than initially feared. However, with relief workers still battling to reach many of the islands, officials have said the toll is likely to rise.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alison Williams


