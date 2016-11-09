FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Weatherford International CEO Bernard Duroc-Danner leaves
November 9, 2016 / 9:17 PM / 10 months ago

Weatherford International CEO Bernard Duroc-Danner leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security personnel walks past the Weatherford booth during the Basra International trade fair for oil and gas in Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, November 25, 2010.Atef Hassan

(Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Bernard Duroc-Danner has left the company, effective immediately, and the oilfield services company named Chief Financial Officer Krishna Shivram its interim CEO.

The company's shares, which were halted for news pending, surged 33.2 percent in late trading and closed up at $5.06.

Shivram will continue as chief financial officer until a new CFO is named, Weatherford said.

Weatherford's unit, Weatherford International LLC [WEATH.UL], agreed in September to pay a $140 million penalty to settle charges that it inflated earnings between 2007 and 2012 by using deceptive income tax accounting.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in October that Ernst & Young will pay $11.8 million to settle charges over "failed audits" of Weatherford International Plc.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
