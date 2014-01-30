FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oilfield services provider Weatherford to cut 7,000 jobs
#Business News
January 30, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Oilfield services provider Weatherford to cut 7,000 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oilfield services company Weatherford International Ltd (WFT.N) said it would cut 7,000 jobs and estimated fourth-quarter profit below its previous expectation, hurt partly by disrupted operations in the Middle East.

The company, which had in November forecast profitability at its North American operations to improve in the fourth quarter, said on Thursday that the quarter was also hurt by bad weather conditions in North America and the North Sea.

The company expects a fourth-quarter profit of 5 cents to 8 cents per share.

The company had about 70,000 employees as of December 31, 2012, according to its latest annual report.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
