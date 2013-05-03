Weatherford shares buoyed by talk of improvement

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Shares of oilfield services firm Weatherford International Ltd (WFT.N) soared more than 8 percent on Friday, lifted by an improving outlook.

The company, which reported lower first-quarter earnings on Thursday, told analysts in a conference call on Friday that its plans to improve profitability were taking hold.

“These areas of focus - working capital, capital allocation, business focus, and efficiency - will be the building blocks that will allow us to deliver increasing free cash flow and higher earnings from 2013 onwards,” Weatherford’s Chief Administrative officer Dharmesh Mehta said according to a transcript of the company’s earnings call.

Those comments and others, were “credible and informative” and contributed to the stock’s rise on Friday, Bill Herbert, oilfield services analyst at Simmons & Co International, said in an email.

Shares of Weatherford rose $1.10 to $13.78 in midday New York Stock Exchange trading.