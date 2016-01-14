FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WebMD says not in talks over a potential acquisition
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 14, 2016 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

WebMD says not in talks over a potential acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Healthcare portal WebMD Health Corp said on Thursday it was not negotiating a sale of all or part of its business, a day after the Financial Times reported about talks over a potential deal.

WebMD’s shares were down 6.8 percent at $49.53 in late morning trading after the company’s statement, reversing from a near five-year high of $58.25 hit early in the session.

The company was said to be in talks with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc for the sale, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Early last year, the company collaborated with Walgreens on making available a wellness-coaching program on the Walgreens website, aimed at improving health and wellness.

The digital company might also choose to not push for a sale, after reviewing its options, the sources told the newspaper.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $2 billion, had gained 22 percent in 2015.

Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.