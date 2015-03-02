Hedge fund Kerrisdale says Webster should consider spinoff

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital on Monday urged Webster Financial Corp to consider spinning off its health savings business from its main banking operations, a move it said could boost the company’s share price by 36 percent.

“We believe that Webster is now trading at an over $1 billion discount to fair value,” the New York-based fund wrote in a letter sent to Webster Chief Executive Officer James Smith and seen by Reuters.

The bank dismissed the idea, saying that for now the health savings business was “best situated inside Webster.”

Kerrisdale began accumulating its 2 million shares, or roughly 2 percent stake, in Webster in January, founder Sahm Adrangi told Reuters. Hedge fund Tricadia Capital Management also built a new position by buying 1 million shares in the fourth quarter, a regulatory filing shows.

Connecticut-based Webster became the largest U.S. health savings account custodian in January with about $4.1 billion under management after buying JP Morgan Chase & Co’s HSA business.

Health savings accounts allow clients to set aside pretax dollars for medical costs not covered by insurance, a business Devenir Research forecasts will double in size to $44 billion in deposits by 2017.

Kerrisdale said new investors would be drawn to Webster, whose market capitalization is $3 billion, if it eventually splits the HSA business from the banking operations.

The fund said it believed conservative estimates would place the combined value of the two businesses at $46 a share, or 36 percent above Webster’s current market value.

Webster shares were up nearly 1 percent at $34.87, trimming gains from earlier in the day.

By sending the letter, Kerrisdale joins a growing list of hedge funds eager to play in the activist space by cajoling management to consider spinoffs or share buybacks.

“We are not known for running proxy fights, but we are encouraging Webster to explore strategic options,” Adrangi said. “Our top priority right now is to increase the market’s understanding of the HSA business and highlight its value.”

Since making a 180 percent return in 2011, the $300 million Kerrisdale fund has been widely followed on Wall Street. Five months ago, Adrangi pushed satellite communications company Globalstar Inc’s stock price down 25 percent with another research report.

This year Kerrisdale is up 3 percent. It returned 15 percent in 2014, beating the average hedge fund’s 3.5 percent gain, an investor said.