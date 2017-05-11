FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Weightlifting: Oregon coach banned 12 years for doping sanction
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 11, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 3 months ago

Weightlifting: Oregon coach banned 12 years for doping sanction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Weightlifting coach Michael Gingras has accepted a 12-year ban for prohibited doping conduct, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.

USADA said in a statement that Gingras admitted possessing, trafficking and administering testosterone, and possessing and trafficking LGD-4033, a selective androgen receptor modulator, to an athlete between October 2015 and May 2016.

Due to his full cooperation with USADA officials since the start of its investigation and his voluntary admission of his anti-doping rule violations, Gingras was eligible for a reduced sanction.

The period of ineligibility for the 31-year-old coach from Milwaukie, Oregon, began in mid-January, the date he admitted to his doping violations.

In addition, Gingras has been disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to Oct. 16, 2015, the approximate date he first assisted an athlete in preparing to use a prohibited substance.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.