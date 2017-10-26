FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017 / 1:53 AM / in 2 minutes

Colony Capital's bid to acquire Weinstein Co hits snag: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Colony Capital, the private equity arm of real estate investment trust Colony NorthStar Inc (CLNS.N), is facing hurdles in its talks to buy The Weistein Company because the company is seeking higher bidders, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the discussions.

Colony Capital, which has about $20 billion in assets under management, was in talks to buy all or a significant portion of The Weinstein Company’s assets, the private equity firm said last week.

The period of exclusivity ends in the middle of next week and the film company could start talking to other parties that have expressed interest if an agreement is not reached, the Wall Street Journal reported. on.wsj.com/2xouSjg

Neither company was immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by Philip George

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
