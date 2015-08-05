FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer WellCare raises forecast, looks to buy assets
August 5, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Health insurer WellCare raises forecast, looks to buy assets

Amrutha Penumudi

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - WellCare Health Plans Inc (WCG.N) raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast and said it was interested in buying healthcare insurance plans that might be put on the block as the industry consolidates.

Companies in the U.S. managed care industry are looking to gain scale to cut costs and negotiate better prices with healthcare providers as Obamacare brings more people under insurance coverage.

Shares of WellCare, which also reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, rose as much as 9.6 percent on Wednesday.

The company said it would focus on building scale in its existing markets in the United States, but was open to entering new markets. WellCare currently has greater presence in Florida, Georgia and Kentucky.

Last month, Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) said it would buy Cigna Corp (CI.N) and Aetna Inc (AET.N) announced the acquisition of Humana Inc (HUM.N).

The deals could present acquisition opportunities for WellCare and rival Centene Corp (CNC.N) as Anthem and Aetna might have to sell some Medicare Advantage plans to satisfy antitrust regulators.

Centene, which has said it was looking to buy Medicare Advantage plans, is also acquiring Health Net Inc HNT.N for $6.3 billion to scale up its government plans business.

WellCare raised its adjusted earnings forecast for 2015 to $3.30-$3.45 per share from $3.15-$3.40.

Memberships in the company’s Medicaid plans, which offer government-sponsored insurance to low-income families, rose 10.8 percent to 2.4 million in the second quarter. Adjusted medical benefits ratio, the share of premium WellCare spends on claims, improved to 88.8 percent from 93.5 percent in the business.

WellCare reported net income of $51.7 million, or $1.17 per share, for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of $7.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.34 per share.

Revenue rose 10.5 percent to $3.48 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 96 cents per share and revenue of $3.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WellCare’s shares were up 8.6 percent at $86.99 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had risen 33 percent in the past 12 months.

Editing by Don Sebastian and Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
