Insurer WellCare profit beats, raises 2016 profit forecast

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc's (WCG.N) quarterly profit handily beat analysts' average estimate as medical costs decreased and enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families increased.

The company, which focuses on government-backed health plans, raised its full-year profit guidance for the second straight quarter.

The amount WellCare spent on medical claims out of the premiums it earned, a key measure of costs known as medical benefits ratio (MBR), decreased in both the company's Medicaid and Medicare businesses.

The company's MBR improved to 83.6 percent from 85.9 percent in its Medicaid business and to 84.2 percent from 86.4 percent in the Medicare business.

The improvement in its Medicaid business MBR was primarily due to improved pharmacy cost under its new pharmacy benefit manager arrangement.

WellCare's strategy to focus on margin recovery as compared to growth in 2016 has improved profitability in both the Medicare and Medicaid segments in first half of 2016, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.

The company also slightly adjusted its 2016 MBR forecast for Medicaid plans to 89.00-89.50 percent from 89-89.75 percent. It tightened its MBR forecast for Medicare plans to 85.25-86.00 percent, from 85.25-86.50 percent.

WellCare's membership in the Medicaid health plans business increased 1.3 percent to about 2.4 million as of June 30, mainly due to growth in Kentucky and New York.

Net income rose to $90.8 million, or $2.04 per share, in the second quarter, from $51.7 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

WellCare said its adjusted earnings was $2.23 per share.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company's adjusted profit of $1.96 per share in the quarter was above the analysts' estimate of $1.40 per share.

WellCare said revenue rose 3.2 percent to $3.59 billion, nudging past analysts' estimate of $3.52 billion.

The company now expects adjusted earnings for the year to be in the range of $4.95-$5.05 per share, up from $4.55-$4.70, it had earlier expected, well above analysts' expectation of $4.64 per share.

WellCare's shares were marginally up on Tuesday after rising as much as 4.7 percent to touch near 9-year high of $111.91.