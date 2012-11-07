FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WellPoint CEO search may stretch into first quarter
November 7, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

WellPoint CEO search may stretch into first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Health insurer WellPoint Inc WLP.N said on Wednesday its search for a new chief executive could stretch into the first quarter of 2013.

Speaking on a conference call with investors, interim CEO John Cannon said it would be “inappropriate” to comment in detail on the search process. He said there are many different combinations of skills that might be attractive in a CEO.

WellPoint is seeking a new CEO following the abrupt departure of Angela Braly in August.

Reporting By Toni Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

