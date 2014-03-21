FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WellPoint CFO sees 3 million customers from exchanges by 2018
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 21, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

WellPoint CFO sees 3 million customers from exchanges by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - WellPoint Inc. WLP.N Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt said on Friday that based on the most recent government estimates, the health insurer could add 3 million members through the public insurance exchanges by 2018.

DeVeydt, speaking during a conference with investors, said that the insurer could add 1.5 million new members through the expansion of Medicaid for the poor, based on the numbers released in February by the Congressional Budget Office.

The exchange growth represents $16 billion in revenue while the growth in Medicaid health coverage for the poor would add $6 billion, he said.

Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.