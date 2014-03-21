Health insurer WellPoint raises full-year earnings forecast

(Reuters) - WellPoint Inc WLP.N, the United States’ second largest insurer, on Friday raised its 2014 earnings forecast closer to analysts’ expectations and said it expected to add 1 million to 1.3 million members by the end of the year.

WellPoint, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14 states, said it now expects net income of more than $8.20 per share, up from more than $8.00.

Analysts, on average, expect earnings of $8.37 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares were up 1.4 percent, or $1.43, at $101.25 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“While this low single-digit increase to earnings expectations is a move in the right direction, it merely brings the corporate outlook one step closer to the street,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Jennifer Lynch said in an analyst note.

WellPoint Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said during an investor conference that the company is preparing for growth during the next five years, when it expects to add 4 million new members for a total of 40 million members by 2018.

Swedish, who was appointed a year ago, also said the company was targeting long-term earnings growth of 10 to 14 percent.

Swedish said that while the rollout of the public exchanges had been lumpy, it had signed up 500,000 new members in January. “It’s clear that we have been a winner with respect to how that has played out,” he said.

WellPoint’s president of its commercial business Ken Goulet said that its new exchange customers’ profiles looked as expected, and that therefore the company believes it priced the plan premiums correctly.

He said that age, predictive models on spending, and the number of prescriptions for the new customers were showing that the members are not sicker than it had forecast.

WellPoint is on target for enrollment after a very slow start to sign-ups last fall due to the broken exchanges, he said.

“At the end of November we had triple-digit numbers across all markets. But that grew substantially in December and has been growing since,” Goulet said.

The government recently said that it has signed up 5 million people for health coverage through the exchanges, which sell insurance with income-based subsidies to individuals. The exchanges began selling insurance in October but were ridden with technology problems that slowed sales in most states.