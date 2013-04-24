WellPoint profit rises; some medical costs low

(Reuters) - WellPoint Inc’s WLP.N first-quarter profit rose after the acquisition of Amerigroup boosted consumer business and medical costs were less than expected in the group that sells plans to small businesses, the U.S. health insurer said on Wednesday.

WellPoint, which provides insurance under Blue Cross and Blue Shield licenses, raised its 2013 earnings outlook because of the better-than-expected operating results. Revenue rose 16 percent to $17.5 billion.

However, WellPoint is “still being prudent as many of the uncertainties inherent in our original guidance still exist,” Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said in a statement.

The company, whose previous CEO stepped down in August under investor pressure for better results, named Swedish, a former hospital executive, to replace her in the first quarter.

WellPoint’s results follow those of larger competitor UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) last week. Earnings from that company beat Wall Street expectations slightly, but its negative comments on the future of government funding for the private Medicare business hurt its shares.

Insurers have been facing pressure from the Affordable Care Act, which sets limits on their profit margins and requires them to offer more preventative services in most plans. They have benefited during the past few years from a trend of low medical services use, which controls their payouts on medical claims. L2N0D80LU

WellPoint reported a profit of $885.2 million, or $2.89 per share, up from $856.5 million, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items such as investment losses, the company earned $2.94 per share. On that basis, analysts were expecting $2.39, up from $2.34 a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WellPoint forecast 2013 net income of at least $7.75 per share.

In December, WellPoint acquired Amerigroup, which specializes in the Medicaid market, for $4.5 billion. It is a bet on the expansion of the U.S. government program for the poor, which is planned as part of the Affordable Care Act.

WellPoint said the Amerigroup business had higher average benefit costs than the company as a whole. It was partly offset by lower-than-expected medical costs in its insurance business that caters to businesses that typically have between two and 50 employees.