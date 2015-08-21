FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo plans to hire investment bankers
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 21, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo plans to hire investment bankers

Dan Freed

2 Min Read

A Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co is looking to make selective hires in investment banking while it has pared back in another group in its securities division.

The bank would like to add a few investment bankers in equities underwriting, as well as others who call on technology and healthcare sector companies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Wells Fargo has roughly 70 investment bankers covering the technology sector, with roughly 30 on the West Coast and 40 on the East Coast. The size of the healthcare and equities businesses could not be determined.

Separately, the bank recently laid off seven people based in Charlotte, North Carolina who worked in the asset backed finance division, according to a separate source.

Both asset backed finance and investment banking are part of Wells Fargo Securities, which in turn is part of Wells Fargo’s wholesale banking business. Wholesale banking had 36,000 employees and accounted for 28 percent of company-wide revenues in 2014.

Wells Fargo is a relatively small player in investment banking compared to other U.S. banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co , Citigroup Inc  and Bank of America Corp.

Investment banking accounted for $1.8 billion in revenues in 2014, or 7.6 percent of the $23.5 billion in wholesale banking revenues. Those figures have grown since 2012, when investment banking revenues were $1.34 billion, or 5.6 percent of $24.1 billion in wholesale banking revenues at Wells Fargo.

Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.