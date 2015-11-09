FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo says no immediate plans to buy a UK-based asset manager
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 9, 2015 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo says no immediate plans to buy a UK-based asset manager

Angus Berwick

2 Min Read

A Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

LONDON (Reuters) - Wells Fargo (WFC.N) has no immediate plans to buy an asset manager in Britain, the U.S. bank’s regional president said, after a newspaper report said it was considering moves for several firms.

The Sunday Times said the fourth largest U.S. bank was considering takeovers of British fund managers including Henderson HGGH.L and Jupiter (JUP.L) - worth 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion) and 2.1 billion pounds respectively - to spearhead an expansion abroad.

But Jim Johnston, president of the bank’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division, told Reuters: “We don’t have any immediate plans to acquire a UK-based investment firm.”

Analysts said the report was believable, but doubted any takeovers were imminent.

“The asset management industry is ripe for consolidation, with a bank, insurance company and/or larger asset manager all possible acquirers,” Peter Lenardos, analyst for RBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

“The weaker British pound against the U.S. dollar makes a takeover of a UK-listed asset manager particularly attractive,” he added.

The report follows speculation of other deals in the British asset management sector. Aberdeen Asset Management ADN.L denied in October a report that said it was looking for a buyer after an extended stock price decline..

Shares in both Henderson and Jupiter hit three-month highs following the report, although they handed back some of their gains following Wells Fargo’s comments.

($1 = 0.6628 pounds)

Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Simon Jessop and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.