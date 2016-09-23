FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo hires law firm to advise on executive pay: WSJ
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 23, 2016 / 8:39 PM / in a year

Wells Fargo hires law firm to advise on executive pay: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the firm's sales practices on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co’s (WFC.N) board hired law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP to advise on executive compensation and potential clawbacks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Robert Mundheim, a lawyer at the firm, is advising the bank’s board on whether it should claw back pay of Chief Executive John Stumpf, Chief Operating Officer Timothy Sloan and former retail banking head Carrie Tolstedt, according to the WSJ report.

Wells Fargo has come under fire for sales abuses at the bank where employees opened as many as 2 million accounts in customers’ names without their authorization.

The bank had said its board will assess whether to cancel or claw back any incentive compensation paid to Tolstedt, a now-retired executive at the center of the scandal.

Wells Fargo and Mundheim declined to comment.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.