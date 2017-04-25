FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
All Wells Fargo director nominees elected, some with scant support
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 25, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 4 months ago

All Wells Fargo director nominees elected, some with scant support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) shareholders approved all 15 directors nominated to the bank's board on Tuesday, capping a contentious annual meeting with several directors at risk of facing a no-confidence vote.

Support ranged from 53 to 99 percent of votes cast, a board representative said, indicating that while all of the directors technically received majority votes, at least some have too little support to remain on the board with confidence. At most S&P 500 companies, director support averages around 95 percent of votes cast, according to pay consulting firm Semler Brossy.

Reporting by Dan Freed; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.