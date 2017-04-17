FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Wells Fargo's banking agreement with Nevada extended
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 17, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 4 months ago

Wells Fargo's banking agreement with Nevada extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, U.S. on February 10, 2015.Jim Young/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday the State of Nevada had extended its banking agreement with the scandal-hit lender until 2021.

Several states, including California, Illinois and Ohio, have severed ties with the bank following a sales scandal that cost former Chief Executive John Stumpf his job.

Wells Fargo's agreement with Nevada also comes with a two-year renewal option.

The bank has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and regulatory inquiries since government investigations found in September that some of its employees had opened more than two million accounts without customers' knowledge.

Wells Fargo has been working to win back customer confidence following the scandal and paying a $185 million fine to the U.S. government. It has fired more than 5,000 employees, apologized to customers, changed compensation plans and scrapped sales targets.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.