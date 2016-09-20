FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank regulator, OCC, says eyes action against Wells Fargo executives
September 20, 2016

Bank regulator, OCC, says eyes action against Wells Fargo executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, U.S. on February 10, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thomas Curry, the Comptroller of the Currency, said on Tuesday that his agency is considering action against individual Wells Fargo executives after a customer fraud was detected at the bank.

"The OCC may take formal enforcement actions against institution-affiliated parties, including directors, officers, and employees, who violate any law or regulation, engage in unsafe or unsound practices, or breach fiduciary duty," Curry told a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
