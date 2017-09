The logo on a Wells Fargo bank building is seen in downtown San Diego, California March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday that its legal costs could exceed its litigation reserves by $1.2 billion as of the end of June.

The estimate was up from $911 million at the end of March and was disclosed in a quarterly filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.