FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Wells Fargo CFO downplays questions over earnings quality
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 1, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Wells Fargo CFO downplays questions over earnings quality

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver April 13, 2016.Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co CFO John Shrewsberry on Wednesday deflected an analyst's questions over the quality of the bank's earnings, saying the results "speak for themselves."

During a question and answer session at a conference in New York, Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O'Connor asked Shrewsberry about concerns Wells Fargo's earnings have been "lower quality," or driven by market-related factors that might be difficult to repeat, as opposed to more traditional banking activities such as taking deposits and making loans.

Shrewsberry said the issue "might be a fun academic topic for analysts--you know, getting together and arguing about what's core and what's non-core," but is not a major source of concern at the bank.

"It's true that there's frequently from quarter to quarter something different about the composition at the margin of things that contribute to (profits), whether it's mortgage results or mortgage hedge results or non interest income items like gains from investing activity or tax items," Shrewsberry said. Still, he said the bank's earnings "have been the strongest in the business for at least the last five years or so."

Wells Fargo shares opened lower on Wednesday, but made back some of those losses by mid-morning, similar to other big U.S. banks like Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp.

Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.