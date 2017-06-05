Wells Fargo's business banking group expands to four regions

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017.

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday its business banking group was expanding to four new regions in the United States, in addition to three earlier.

The business banking group will now be available in the East, Midwest, Mountain, Northeast, Pacific Northwest, Southern California Nevada and Southwest regions, with a banking leader appointed for each region, Wells Fargo said.

The lender also established a specialty industry group to serve customers in select industries such as real estate and food and agriculture.