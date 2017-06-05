FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Wells Fargo's business banking group expands to four regions
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 5, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 2 months ago

Wells Fargo's business banking group expands to four regions

1 Min Read

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017.Stephanie Keith

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday its business banking group was expanding to four new regions in the United States, in addition to three earlier.

The business banking group will now be available in the East, Midwest, Mountain, Northeast, Pacific Northwest, Southern California Nevada and Southwest regions, with a banking leader appointed for each region, Wells Fargo said.

The lender also established a specialty industry group to serve customers in select industries such as real estate and food and agriculture.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.