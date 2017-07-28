FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a few seconds ago
Wells Fargo to refund $80 million to customers hit by car loan insurance
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Ryan steps in to aid 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Healthcare
Ryan steps in to aid 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Earnings
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 28, 2017 / 4:03 AM / a few seconds ago

Wells Fargo to refund $80 million to customers hit by car loan insurance

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A man walks by a bank machine at the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver, Colorado, U.S. on April 13, 2016.Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo and Co said it would reimburse about 570,000 customers who may have been charged wrongly due to issues related to auto collateral protection insurance policies.

The total compensation of about $80 million will be refunded to customers in the coming months - $64 million in cash and $16 million of account adjustments, the bank said late Thursday.

New York Times reported earlier that more than 800,000 people who took car loans from Wells Fargo were charged for auto insurance they did not need, and some of the customers were still paying for it. nyti.ms/2tIdyUE

Reporting by Mekhla Raina; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.