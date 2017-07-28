FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Senator Warren calls on Fed to remove Wells Fargo board members
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
McCain, once belittled by Trump, hands him big defeat
Politics
McCain, once belittled by Trump, hands him big defeat
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 28, 2017 / 7:55 PM / an hour ago

Senator Warren calls on Fed to remove Wells Fargo board members

1 Min Read

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks as the Democratic party leadership unveils their "Better Deal" for America in Berryville, Virginia, U.S., July 24, 2017.James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren called on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to remove members of Wells Fargo & Co's board after revelations the company improperly charged customers for auto insurance.

In a letter sent Friday to Yellen, Warren, a Democrat, said the recent revelation of more improper charges at the bank indicates "deep risk management problems," and called for the removal of all board members who served from 2011 to 2015, when the activity reportedly occurred.

The New York Times reported Friday that more than 800,000 Wells Fargo customers were charged for auto insurance they did not request.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.