FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 minutes ago
Wells Fargo cuts 69 executive jobs: spokesman
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Healthcare
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 29, 2017 / 2:10 AM / 4 minutes ago

Wells Fargo cuts 69 executive jobs: spokesman

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A Wells Fargo Bank is shown in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. on September 26, 2016.Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Friday it is cutting 69 executive jobs at its retail unit, as part of a restructuring in the division.

Some of the executives positions will retire with full benefits while others may find positions elsewhere within the bank, said Wells Fargo spokesman Paul Gomez.

Some of the executives may leave the bank, Gomez added.

"We have just completed the process of consolidating the Regional President and Area President roles into a new position, Region Bank President," Mary Mack, senior executive vice president for community banking, said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The unit will have 91 regional and area presidents as part of the rejig.

News of the scandal-hit lender cutting senior executive jobs was earlier reported by Bloomberg. bloom.bg/2v59m5h

Wells Fargo has been engulfed in scandal since September, when it reached a $190 million settlement with regulators over complaints that its retail banking staff had opened as many as 2.1 million unauthorized client accounts.

Wells Fargo shares ended down 2.6 percent on Friday.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru and Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.