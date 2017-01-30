FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Wells Fargo asset-based lending head resigns
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 30, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 7 months ago

Wells Fargo asset-based lending head resigns

Dan Freed

1 Min Read

A Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, U.S. on February 10, 2015.Jim Young/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co's (WFC.N) asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.

Fuchs resigned because he preferred working with colleagues and customers on transactions as opposed to having a role that required a large amount of administrative responsibilities, Schultz said on Monday.

Fuchs's resignation came as Wells Fargo reorganized a unit he oversaw, giving him fewer supervisory responsibilities. However, Ed Blakey, his boss, said in an interview that the reorganization had nothing to do with Fuchs' decision to leave. He did not provide further details.

Fuchs' resignation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Blakey, who oversees Wells Fargo Commercial Capital - a unit with $250 billion in assets- may take some time to decide on a replacement for Fuchs, Schultz said.

Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr and Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.