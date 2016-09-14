The logo on a Wells Fargo bank building is seen in downtown San Diego, California March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Federal prosecutors are in the early stages of an investigation into sales practices at Wells Fargo & Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wells Fargo said last week it would pay $185 million in penalties and $5 million to customers that regulators say were pushed into fee-generating accounts they never requested for.

The company has been hit hard by allegations that its staff opened more than 2 million bank accounts and credit cards for customers without their consent to meet internal sales goals.

Chief Executive John Stumpf apologized on Tuesday and said the management takes responsibility for the problems identified in the settlement. Although the bank eliminated sales goals for retail staff, Stumpf said "cross-selling" products from various businesses to customers is still important to growing its business.

Prosecutors, who have issued a subpoena for Wells Fargo's documents and materials, are yet to decide if any case, if pursued, would be along civil or criminal lines, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2cIKpEM)

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Southern District of New York and the Northern District of California, the WSJ said.

Wells Fargo investor Tim Smith said earlier on Wednesday it was "inevitable" that the company would face critical shareholder resolutions after the giant bank agreed to a $190 million settlement with regulators.

Wells Fargo declined to comment on the WSJ report. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan also declined to comment.

"We don't comment on the existence or non-existence of any investigation," said Abraham Simmons, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco.

(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)