Confidence, not rates, is key for U.S. economy: Wells Fargo CEO

John Stumpf, President and CEO of Wells Fargo, participates in a panel at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco, California November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Still-fragile consumer confidence, rather than expected interest rate hikes, is the most important factor holding back a stronger U.S. economic recovery, Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf said on Tuesday.

“Nobody’s going to not buy a house because the mortgage rates went up 25 or 50 basis points,” Stumpf said in New York at a conference hosted by Goldman Sachs.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points later this month for the first time in more than nine years though the U.S. economic recovery is still weak by some measures such as wage growth.

Stumpf expressed surprise consumers have not been spending the money they are saving from low gasoline prices.

“Part of that’s confidence,” said Stumpf, who also blamed regulations.

Asked whether banks would compete aggressively for customer deposits once the Fed begins rate hikes, Stumpf said probably not, since lending is not especially attractive from a risk-reward perspective.

“I happen to think we will see a tepid response for the first couple of moves especially. It’s just not enough to matter and I don’t know what the liquidity is going to be used for,” Stumpf said.

Stumpf said he sees the best opportunity for the bank in its wealth and investment management business, despite strong performance so far.

Citing recent performance, Stumpf said, “it’s a very very good business, but it could be a number of factors times that.”