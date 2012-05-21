FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Analysts have questions about Wells Fargo's risks
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 21, 2012 / 4:27 PM / in 5 years

Analysts have questions about Wells Fargo's risks

Rick Rothacker

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Analysts are likely to pepper Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) with questions about its investment portfolio at the bank’s investor day on Tuesday, after JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) disclosed a surprise investment loss this month.

Wells Fargo faces the same pressure as JPMorgan and every other U.S. bank right now: boosting income is tough when loan demand is weak and lending margins are tight.

Deposits have been flooding into the bank, and it has struggled to find good places to invest them. JPMorgan’s excess deposits were invested by the bank’s Chief Investment Office, which made trades that have generated at least $2 billon of paper losses.

Wells has been one of the more successful U.S. banks in recent years. It expanded to the East Coast after its 2008 purchase of Wachovia, and now eclipses JPMorgan as the largest bank by market value.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.