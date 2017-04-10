FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 4 months ago

Former Wells Fargo retail chief rejects board report on sales scandal

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former head of retail banking at Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) Carrie Tolstedt rejected on Monday the bank's internal investigation into sales practice abuses which laid much of the blame for the problems on her.

“We strongly disagree with the report and its attempt to lay blame with Ms. Tolstedt. A full and fair examination of the facts will produce a different conclusion,” Enu Mainigi, Williams & Connolly LLP, attorneys for Tolstedt, said in a statement.

Editing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

