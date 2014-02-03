FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo director resigns for health reasons
#Business News
February 3, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 4 years ago

Wells Fargo director resigns for health reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo for Wells Fargo bank is pictured in downtown Los Angeles, California July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday that board member Howard V. “Rick” Richardson had resigned, citing personal health-related reasons.

Richardson, a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, joined the board twelve months ago in January 2013. He had served as the chair of the audit and examination committee, a role that will be assumed by current director James H. Quigley.

The bank said in a regulatory filing that the resignation was not “a result of any disagreement with the company, the board or management.”

Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
