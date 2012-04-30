Suspicious envelopes close 3 Wells Fargo branches

Bank employees look out of a window near bags containing clothes at a Wells Fargo bank branch that received suspicious envelopes containing white powder, in New York City April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co has closed three bank branches in New York City after they received suspicious envelopes containing white powder, a company spokesman said on Monday.

New York City Police told Reuters they are investigating six separate incidents of white powder reported at locations around Manhattan.

The Wells Fargo branches will remain closed pending further investigation by the police, bank spokesman Ancel Martinez said. The branch locations are at Third Avenue and 47th Street; Madison Avenue and 34th Street; and Broadway and 85th Street.

More than 500 protesters demonstrated at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting in San Francisco last week to express anger over foreclosures, executive compensation and corporate taxes.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets.

Related Coverage New York police investigate rash of white powder incidents