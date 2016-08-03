FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Wells Fargo says no material impact from Brexit vote
#Business News
August 3, 2016 / 7:21 PM / a year ago

Wells Fargo says no material impact from Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver April 13, 2016.Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Wednesday that it did not experience any material impact on its UK or other foreign businesses as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Wells Fargo said the higher end of its potential litigation losses in excess of its liability for probable losses was about $1 billion as of June 30.

The lender's total net exposure to the United Kingdom totaled $27.06 billion as of June 30.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
