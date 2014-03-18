Wells Fargo leaves CEO Stumpf's 2013 pay unchanged

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf speaks to employees while celebrating the completion the company's conversion from Wachovia at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina December 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Adkisson

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) Chief Executive John Stumpf earned $19.3 million in 2013, identical to what he took home a year earlier, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

David Hoyt, Wells Fargo’s head of wholesale banking, was the second-highest paid executive behind Stumpf. Hoyt was awarded $11.04 million in compensation, up 4 percent from the $10.65 million he earned in 2012.

Wells Fargo recorded an annual profit of $21.9 billion in 2013, a 16 percent increase from 2012’s profit of $18.9 billion.