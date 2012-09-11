FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo expects net interest decline in third quarter: CFO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 11, 2012 / 1:09 PM / 5 years ago

Wells Fargo expects net interest decline in third quarter: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) expects a decline in its net interest margin in the third quarter as low interest rates continue to squeeze the money it makes from loans, Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan said.

The decline could be similar to that of a year ago, when the bank’s net interest margin fell from the previous quarter by 17 basis points, Sloan said at an investor conference on Tuesday. A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.

In the second quarter, Wells reported a net interest margin of 3.91 percent, flat with the previous quarter. Sloan attributed the estimated decline to lower variable income than in the previous quarter, the running off of higher yielding loans and securities and strong deposit inflows.

Reporting By Rick Rothacker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.