Wells Fargo says it has resolved debit card glitch
March 27, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Wells Fargo says it has resolved debit card glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo for Wells Fargo bank is pictured in downtown Los Angeles, California July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday that customers had experienced problems early in the day using their debit cards but the “technical glitch” that prevented use of the cards had been fixed.

Customers reported on Twitter that their debit cards were being rejected for purchases. The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets worked with card processor Visa Inc to resolve the issue, bank spokeswoman Richele Messick said.

A Visa spokesperson could not be immediately reached.

Wells Fargo’s debit card problems were not connected to web site access issues that customers experienced on Tuesday, Messick said. The bank had previously said its site had experienced unusually high traffic that it believed was the result of a cyber attack.

Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
