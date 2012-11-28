FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo elects retired PwC partner to board
November 28, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Wells Fargo elects retired PwC partner to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Wednesday named a retired PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP partner to its board of directors, effective January 1.

The election of Howard V. “Rick” Richardson will increase the board’s size to 16 members. Richardson, who retired in 2011 and led PwC’s U.S. financial services and banking practice from 1996 to 2000, will serve on the audit and examination committee.

Wells Fargo is the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets.

Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

