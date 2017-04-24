FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Wells Fargo has satisfactory 'living will' plan: Fed
April 24, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 4 months ago

Wells Fargo has satisfactory 'living will' plan: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks by a bank machine at the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 13, 2016.Rick Wilking/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) has presented the Federal Reserve with a satisfactory plan on how to unwind its business in case of bankruptcy, the U.S. central bank said on Monday.

The resolution plan, or "living will", is required of the nation's largest banks and is meant to help prevent a future financial crisis.

In December, the Fed and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation notified Wells Fargo that the bank's plan fell short. In its Monday announcement, the regulators said Wells Fargo has "adequately remedied the deficiencies."

Living wills for banks were conceived in the wake of the 2008 financial meltdown when the downfall of several Wall Street banks sent shockwaves through global markets.

U.S. taxpayers had to prop up banks that were deemed "too big to fail" and Congress vowed that such a rescue would not happen again.

Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Sandra Maler

