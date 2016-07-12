FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Wells Fargo joins FX settlement system CLS
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 12, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Wells Fargo joins FX settlement system CLS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver April 13, 2016.Rick Wilking/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. bank Wells Fargo (WFC.N) has joined the more than 60 banks worldwide that process currency transactions directly through the settlement systems run by U.S.-based CLS, the two banks said in a statement on Tuesday.

CLS, a vital piece of currency market infrastructure owned by dozens of the world's largest commercial banks, has allowed banks over the past decade to cut the cost of insuring currency trades against the default of one of the parties.

With a number of the currency world's biggest European-based players cutting back on investment banking and the volume of financial risk they take, industry players say U.S. banks including JP Morgan have increased the share they hold in the $5 trillion market in the past year.

CLS said that Wells Fargo, the world's biggest bank by market capitalization and the third largest U.S. lender by total assets, joined 64 other settlement member banks in the system which settles $5 trillion a day on behalf of its clients.

Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.