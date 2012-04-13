FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Instant View: Wells Fargo reports higher quarterly profit
April 13, 2012 / 12:22 PM / 5 years ago

Instant View: Wells Fargo reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported higher first-quarter profits as the bank posted strong mortgage banking results and set aside less money for bad loans.

Wells Fargo, the nation’s fourth-biggest U.S. bank, said net income was $4.25 billion, or 75 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $3.76 billion, or 67 cents, a share in the same period a year earlier.

COMMENTARY:

GARY TOWNSEND, CEO OF HILL-TOWNSEND CAPITAL:

“It was a good quarter. We did have some net interest margin expansion at Wells - a couple of basis points. That was quite helpful. I had actually expected them to do a bit better.”

Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Compiled by Paritosh Bansal

