Wells Fargo lands Raymond James, MSSB advisers

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co expanded its broker ranks this week with the addition of two veteran advisers to its brokerage and banking divisions, a recruiter involved in the moves told Reuters on Friday.

The advisers, who joined in Florida and Texas, managed more than $500 million in client assets at their previous firms, said financial services recruiter Ron Edde of the Armstrong Financial Group, who moved both advisers.

In Texas, adviser Randy Keeth joined Wells Fargo’s brokerage unit on Thursday from Raymond James & Associates, where he managed more than $200 million in client assets. He generated $1.1 million in revenue last year.

Keeth, who has worked as an adviser for more than two decades, joined Wells’ San Antonio office.

In Florida, adviser Jennifer Suleman joined Wells Fargo’s bank channel on Wednesday from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the brokerage unit formed from the merger of Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit and Citigroup’s Smith Barney.

Suleman, who now works out of Wells’ Miami office, managed $300 million in client assets at her old firm. She generated $736,000 in revenue last year.

The bulk of Suleman’s clients are in corporate retirement accounts and at the ultra-high-net-worth institutional level.

With these latest additions, the firm has now added at least 19 experienced advisers since the start of the new year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers joining Wells managed more than $2 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

Wells Fargo Advisors is the third-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets and has roughly 15,000 advisers in its network across the United States. Those advisers manage more than $1 trillion in client assets.