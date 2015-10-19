Wells Fargo in $53 million settlement over mortgage bonds: regulator

A woman exits a Wells Fargo ATM in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co will pay $53 million to resolve claims over toxic mortgage-backed securities sold to now-failed credit unions, a U.S. regulator said on Monday.

The National Credit Union Administration, a chief regulator for U.S. credit unions, said its settlement with Wachovia, now owned by Wells Fargo, would bring its total recoveries from various banks in litigation over faulty mortgage bonds bought by corporate credit unions to $2.2 billion.