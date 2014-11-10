FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo lands JP Morgan broker team managing nearly $1 billion
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 10, 2014 / 8:53 PM / 3 years ago

Wells Fargo lands JP Morgan broker team managing nearly $1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo on a Wells Fargo bank building is seen in downtown San Diego, California March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors, Wells Fargo & Co’s brokerage unit, landed a three-person team from JP Morgan Private Bank where they managed $972 million in client assets and deposits.

Mike Reed, Zach Gates and Eli Strait, known as the Reed, Gates, Strait Wealth Management Group, joined Wells Fargo in November. The three operate an office serving high net worth clients in Lexington, Kentucky.

A spokesman for JP Morgan declined to comment, and Reed, Gates and Strait were not immediately available for comment.

Wells Fargo Advisors is the second largest securities brokerage in the United States by sales force, employing 15,163 advisers, according to a statement from the firm. Only Morgan Stanley employs more brokers, reportedly having 16,162 advisers as of Sept. 30.

Wells Fargo’s overall head count has remained stable this year, with a net increase of 17 advisers since March 31.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.