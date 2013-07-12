Wells Fargo brokers' commissions rise in second quarter

A Wells Fargo sign is seen outside a banking branch in New York July 13, 2012.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co’s (WFC.N) more than 15,000 retail stockbrokers prospered in the second quarter, as the big U.S. bank on Friday reported a 7 percent jump in expenses at its Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement division, primarily due to higher commissions.

Wells Fargo, the fourth biggest banking company, does not break out productivity or commission numbers for the smallest of its three business sectors. But assets in managed accounts at its brokerage soared 19 percent from the second quarter of 2012 and 2 percent from this year’s first quarter to $331 billion.

Wells and its brokerage competitors have been encouraging their brokers to promote fee-based business such as managed accounts rather than traditional stock and bond transactions so revenue is less dependent on how clients feel about the markets.

As part of the push, they have encouraged banking clients with $50,000 to $5 million to become brokerage customers.

Wells sells brokerage products and services through freestanding Wells Fargo Advisors offices as well as bank branches and independent brokers who use the Wells name. It vies with Bank of America Corp’s (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch as the second largest U.S. brokerage firm behind Morgan Stanley (MS.N), as measured by number of brokers.

Wells Fargo said second-quarter profit jumped 19 percent from a year earlier to a record $5.5 billion as credit quality improved in its massive residential mortgage businesses.

The Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement sector made up just under 8 percent of total profit in the quarter, or $434 million, well behind its branch banking and corporate loan operations.

But the wealth division’s profit climbed 27 percent from a year earlier and 29 percent from this year’s first quarter on higher asset-based fees and lower year-over-year expenses.

In addition to brokerage services, the wealth division includes private banking for households with more than $5 million of assets and retirement plan help to individuals and corporations.

Despite a gradually improving U.S. economy, loan demand from corporations, small businesses and consumers generally remained weak throughout the bank, the biggest provider of mortgages, executives said on a conference call.

Client assets and deposits at its private bank fell 2 percent from the first quarter but were up 3 percent from a year ago.

Wells’ efforts to cross-sell banking and investment products improved. Average loans in the Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement division were up 7 percent from a year earlier to $45.4 billion, partially reflecting mortgage sales to brokerage customers.

Separately, JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Friday that sales of investment products through its branches rose 53 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter, with client investment assets up 16 percent to $171.9 billion. Chase has a large private bank but a small retail brokerage operation inherited from its takeover of Bear Stearns during the financial crisis.

Wells and JP Morgan Chase kicked off the banking earnings season on Friday with reports that beat analysts’ consensus forecasts.