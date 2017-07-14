FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo's profit rises 4.5 percent
July 14, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 3 minutes ago

Wells Fargo's profit rises 4.5 percent

1 Min Read

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017.Stephanie Keith

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, posted a 4.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by loan growth and higher interest rates.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.40 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the quarter ended June. 30, from $5.17 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Net interest income rose 6.4 percent to $12.48 billion.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

